Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Shares Down 4.3%

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY)’s share price was down 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.75. Approximately 10,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 894% from the average daily volume of 1,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ayala from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05.

About Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY)

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines and internationally. The company's Real Estate and Hotels segment plans, develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial communities; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

