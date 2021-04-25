AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Gap Down to $53.50

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.50, but opened at $51.47. AZZ shares last traded at $52.51, with a volume of 501 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sidoti downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.33.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.67 million. AZZ had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 3,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $171,973.67. Also, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $126,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,251.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,060 shares of company stock valued at $456,853 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AZZ (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings.

