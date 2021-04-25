Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $28,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Badger Meter by 25.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Badger Meter by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

BMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $205,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,596 shares in the company, valued at $483,545.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $913,829.70. Insiders sold 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $97.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.43. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.49 and a 52 week high of $111.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

