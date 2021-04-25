bAlpha (BALPHA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $700,607.00

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for $602.53 or 0.01194349 BTC on major exchanges. bAlpha has a market cap of $7.88 million and approximately $700,607.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, bAlpha has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00065662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00018597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00062139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00094730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.05 or 0.00681980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,031.34 or 0.07991004 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

BALPHA is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 13,073 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.