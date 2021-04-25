Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banca Mediolanum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of BNMDF remained flat at $$9.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57. Banca Mediolanum has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $9.66.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

