Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.07 on May 10th

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0697 per share by the bank on Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has decreased its dividend payment by 47.7% over the last three years. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of -65.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $5.86.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBVA. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

