Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,735,532 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 610,963 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $8,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. BBR Partners LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 21,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 75,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 87,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAN opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.0081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Several analysts have commented on SAN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HSBC upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

