Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.