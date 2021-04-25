Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) had its price target decreased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baozun from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. CICC Research cut shares of Baozun from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Baozun from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Get Baozun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average is $39.38. Baozun has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baozun will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nepsis Inc. raised its stake in Baozun by 9.9% during the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 273,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after buying an additional 24,652 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun in the first quarter worth $302,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Baozun in the first quarter worth $107,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Baozun by 3.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 214,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Baozun by 2.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 15,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.