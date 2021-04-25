Barclays Raises Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target to $41.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.28.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Shares of XM opened at $40.64 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.07.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $594,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $607,000.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.