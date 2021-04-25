Barclays Reiterates “€29.00” Price Target for 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI)

Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DRI. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.20 ($27.29) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.37 ($32.20).

ETR DRI opened at €24.68 ($29.04) on Thursday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1-year low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a 1-year high of €27.03 ($31.80). The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €24.55 and a 200-day moving average of €21.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 19.90.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

