Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

UBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank raised UBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

UBS opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

