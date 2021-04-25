Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €115.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €88.93 ($104.63).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR BMW opened at €86.31 ($101.54) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €84.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €73.22. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 12 month high of €90.68 ($106.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.06.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.