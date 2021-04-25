Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 73 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 107.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after buying an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in BlackRock by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after buying an additional 437,700 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $112,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $813.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $757.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $708.52. The stock has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.35 and a 12 month high of $827.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,159 shares of company stock worth $34,947,285 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

