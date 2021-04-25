Baystate Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD stock opened at $290.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.23 and a one year high of $327.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.13 and its 200 day moving average is $277.18.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

