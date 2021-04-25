Baystate Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 329.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,609 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in FedEx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $440,593,000 after acquiring an additional 139,651 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE:FDX opened at $277.74 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $103.40 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.61. The firm has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.63.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.