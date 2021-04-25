BCGM Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $439,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 35.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.61.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $5,440,869 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $400.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $368.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $401.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $378.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

