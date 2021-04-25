BCGM Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,277 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 298,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 40,438 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EJAN opened at $30.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.57. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98.

