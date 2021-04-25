BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 84.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,570 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.0% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,493,000 after buying an additional 1,057,230 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,220,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,268,000 after buying an additional 654,020 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,191,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,016,000 after buying an additional 163,772 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,583,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 569,348 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $67.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.14. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $45.16 and a 12-month high of $67.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

