BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $216,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.86.

