BCGM Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,251 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 5.4% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $7,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 401,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,002,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,434,000 after buying an additional 34,857 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

