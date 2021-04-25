Benchmark Increases UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target to $97.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $80.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on UFP Industries from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.33.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $81.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.80. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $85.30.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,729 shares in the company, valued at $20,399,897.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 15,939 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,507,000 after buying an additional 264,762 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 93,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 53,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

