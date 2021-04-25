Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €145.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WAF. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siltronic currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €136.63 ($160.74).

Shares of WAF opened at €143.00 ($168.24) on Thursday. Siltronic has a one year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a one year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €138.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €123.34.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

