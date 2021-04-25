Berenberg Bank Reiterates €26.00 Price Target for Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC)

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.59) target price by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.28 ($28.56).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

FRA:GYC opened at €22.46 ($26.42) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.79. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 12-month high of €20.14 ($23.69).

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.