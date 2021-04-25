Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Up 5.6%

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) shot up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.71 and last traded at $22.65. 2,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 343,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHLB. Compass Point upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 21.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 73,806 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth $184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 27.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

