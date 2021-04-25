Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Berry in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berry’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Johnson Rice raised Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

BRY opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $483.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.94. Berry has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $6.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Berry in the first quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Berry in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Berry’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

