Binance USD Price Reaches $1.00 (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and $4.18 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00064975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00018465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00062782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00094400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.43 or 0.00709650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.24 or 0.07779465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 6,976,260,604 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

