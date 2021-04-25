BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Given Neutral Rating at Dawson James

Dawson James reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BCDA opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $62.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.98. BioCardia has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $8.60.

Get BioCardia alerts:

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 5,103.95% and a negative return on equity of 496.87%. On average, research analysts expect that BioCardia will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioCardia stock. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. CM Management LLC owned approximately 1.85% of BioCardia as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.