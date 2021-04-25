Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biomerica in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now expects that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Biomerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 69.82%.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Biomerica stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $54.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of -0.47. Biomerica has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Biomerica by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 296,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

