Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.01

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.01 and traded as high as C$8.86. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$8.80, with a volume of 38,801 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.50.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$466.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.01.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$554.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$597.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bird Construction Inc. will post 0.9800001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

About Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.