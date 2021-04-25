Bismuth Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 44% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $6.25 million and $11,269.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000034 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 27,769,110 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

