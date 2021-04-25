Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Trading Up 53.9% This Week

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 55.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $125,292.19 and approximately $321.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded up 53.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00060609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.76 or 0.00276445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.87 or 0.01049234 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $310.59 or 0.00646744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,830.12 or 0.99598522 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00023115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

