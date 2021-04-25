Bitradio Trading Down 21.9% This Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 23% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. Bitradio has a market cap of $63,689.74 and $51.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00018533 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $634.26 or 0.01280893 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,888,313 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,309 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

