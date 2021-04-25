BitSend Price Tops $0.0058 on Top Exchanges (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitSend has a market cap of $178,933.45 and approximately $98.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $240.13 or 0.00500103 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005081 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00028266 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,381.01 or 0.02876126 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000204 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 30,733,100 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

