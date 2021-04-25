BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will announce sales of $3.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.44 billion and the highest is $3.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted sales of $3.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year sales of $15.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.38 billion to $15.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.87 billion to $16.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $381,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,432.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $1,178,688.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,676 shares of company stock valued at $6,135,699 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $43.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average is $41.27.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.