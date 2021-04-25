BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Stock Holdings Raised by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 425,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHK. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 135,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1,014.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 421,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000.

NYSE BHK opened at $15.92 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $16.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.0746 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

