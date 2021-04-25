BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $925.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $850.00 to $925.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $858.23.

BLK opened at $813.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $757.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $708.52. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $451.35 and a fifty-two week high of $827.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,159 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,285. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in BlackRock by 332.7% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 8.4% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,378,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

