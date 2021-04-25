Blockchain Certified Data Token Achieves Market Cap of $7.36 Million (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market cap of $7.36 million and approximately $313,934.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00064630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00018377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00061864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.35 or 0.00721331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00094337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.05 or 0.07607367 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

BCDT is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 37,935,044 coins. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma.

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

