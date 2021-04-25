BMO Capital Markets Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,947.54.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,340.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,256.38 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,172.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3,194.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

