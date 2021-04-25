BMO Capital Markets Raises Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target to $80.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $81.23 on Thursday. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $81.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

