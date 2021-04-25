Boenning Scattergood Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Conifer in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Conifer’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNFR. TheStreet raised shares of Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of CNFR stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. Conifer has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.27 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

