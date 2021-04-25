Bokf Na Acquires 1,335 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.44.

NYSE IQV opened at $232.30 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $235.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.93. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

