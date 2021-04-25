Bokf Na Buys 1,148 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Bokf Na grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,448 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $358.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.29 and a 200 day moving average of $324.30. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.55 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.50.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,338,333.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,027,531 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

