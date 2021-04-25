Bokf Na Has $9.83 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after buying an additional 2,880,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,982,000 after purchasing an additional 473,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,733,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $131.20 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $131.79. The stock has a market cap of $176.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.98.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.