Bokf Na Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 407,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $62,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $150.19 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $455.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.