Bokf Na Sells 2,131 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.48.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock opened at $156.38 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.80 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

