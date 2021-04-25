BOMB (BOMB) Price Reaches $3.68

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00007403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $215,749.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,715.11 or 1.00043575 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00037934 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00010680 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00131670 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000932 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 910,095 coins and its circulating supply is 909,307 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.