Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Raised to Buy at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.44.

NYSE:BCEI opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $40.79.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 351.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 23,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,722,000 after buying an additional 243,796 shares during the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

