BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stake Lowered by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 255,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after buying an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,579,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 84,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,206,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,630,000 after buying an additional 103,244 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $151,681.14. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.