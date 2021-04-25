BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.89

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.89 and last traded at $50.78, with a volume of 14728 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.54.

BWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $151,681.14. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

